iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 67,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.58. 18,316,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,936,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $167.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

