iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $167.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

