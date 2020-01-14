iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.92

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.92 and last traded at $156.92, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.86.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.