iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.92

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.92 and last traded at $156.92, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.92.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWP)
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).
