iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,419,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,313 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,939,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,297,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,897 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

