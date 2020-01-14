iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Lessened by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,576,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.78. 75,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.10 and a one year high of $241.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7546 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

