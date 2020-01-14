iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.78. 75,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.10 and a 1-year high of $241.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

