Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 361,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,079,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

JAGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

