Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on the stock.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Investec raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 675.60 ($8.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 697.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 764.29. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 667.40 ($8.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.