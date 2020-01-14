Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other news, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,985 shares of company stock valued at $197,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88,385 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

