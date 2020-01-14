JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 5.5% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, 1,370,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,028,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.