JMP Securities Raises Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 1,421,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,839.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,815,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 56.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 221,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

