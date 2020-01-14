Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 288,075 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 54.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 42.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 202,745 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.