Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,350,232 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $158.59 and a 1-year high of $220.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

