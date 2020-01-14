Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 5,746,543 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 6.67% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $48,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,501.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 159,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after buying an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,833,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.98 and a 1 year high of $120.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

