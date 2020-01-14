Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,211,802 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 677,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,797,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.24. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

