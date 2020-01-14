John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Trading 0.5% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75, 495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2393 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $485,000.

