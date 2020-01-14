John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Trading Up 0.3%

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1961 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter.

