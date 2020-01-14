Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Sidoti

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) had its price objective raised by Sidoti from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $4,982,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,252.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,198,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

