Joincoin Price Hits $0.0035 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Joincoin has a market cap of $11,791.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded up 93.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,364,230 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

