KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 11.1% in December

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KB Home stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 479,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,462,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459 over the last ninety days. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 666.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 68.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 804.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

