Kempner Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. 13,025,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

