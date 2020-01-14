Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $35.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. 554,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

