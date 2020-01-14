Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 5,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

