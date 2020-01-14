Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.39 ($60.92).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €48.90 ($56.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.89. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

