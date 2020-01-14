KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Trading Up 1%

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, approximately 1,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get KEPPEL LTD/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for KEPPEL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEPPEL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.