Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 369 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

About Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

