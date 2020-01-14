KickToken (KICK) Price Up 6% This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, P2PB2B, TOKOK and Exmo. KickToken has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $23,931.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 363,995,198,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,740,663,993 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Dcoin, Coinsbit, BitMart, Gate.io, P2PB2B, YoBit, ProBit Exchange, COSS, KuCoin, Livecoin, TOKOK, Exmo, Bilaxy, HitBTC, CoinBene, ABCC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

