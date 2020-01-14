Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.88. 1,035,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $136.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

