Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.61

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.61 and last traded at $91.53, with a volume of 28011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kirby by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

