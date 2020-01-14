Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

MO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 8,455,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,226. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.