Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 4,086 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 392.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $63,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 1,799,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 3.29.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,674. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

