Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 11,792 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 19.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $55,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.54. The stock had a trading volume of 264,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,564. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $151.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

