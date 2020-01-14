Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 160 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. United Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,788,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $150,415,000 after acquiring an additional 108,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 904,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. 8,751,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

