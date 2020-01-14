Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 433 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,461. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $117.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

