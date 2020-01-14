KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.