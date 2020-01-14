KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of KP Tissue stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 million and a PE ratio of -44.95.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$369.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

