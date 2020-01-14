KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of KP Tissue stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 million and a PE ratio of -44.95.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
