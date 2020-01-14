Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,079.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,946 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 467,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 209,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,822. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.