Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $71.54 and a twelve month high of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

