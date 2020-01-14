Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.60

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.60 and last traded at $72.48, with a volume of 31351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

