Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after buying an additional 1,380,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 63,100.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,996,000 after buying an additional 8,019,409 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,822,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

