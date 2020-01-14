Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.8% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 138,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $207.32. 2,383,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average of $206.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

