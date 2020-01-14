Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoplite Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 48.6% in the second quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,430.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,351.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,244.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,440.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

