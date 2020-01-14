Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 2,538 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 67,103 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 286.2% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 174,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. 4,411,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

