Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 858 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period.

BATS:SMMV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,373 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

