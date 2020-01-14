Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $10,611,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.25.

NOC traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.67. The stock had a trading volume of 714,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,790. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $254.56 and a one year high of $383.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.73 and a 200-day moving average of $353.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.