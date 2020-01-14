Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 670.0% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 29,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 125,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 126,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.80. 2,746,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

