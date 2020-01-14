Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,279 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.86. 850,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $79.93 and a one year high of $94.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

