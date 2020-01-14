Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 285 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

ALL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,646. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

