Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LMB opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $147.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally purchased 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,629.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Limbach to $5.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

