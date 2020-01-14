Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $20.43, approximately 138,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 55,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. Equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

